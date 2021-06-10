Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar called on Thursday for the Biden administration to do more to secure the border, saying a “staged visit is not enough.”

“This administration, with all due respect, talks about how we’re handling the unaccompanied kids, but that’s one thing,” Cuellar said in an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “I’m glad that we’re doing a much better job. But what about the rest of the people? What about the individual adults who are coming in? We have to talk about that.

“We always talk about working with Central America, Guatemala, and Mexico to do the … dirty things we don’t want to do, or the uncomfortable things we don’t want to do, and that is deport people. We want them to deport people before they come here,” he added. “But we’ve got to enforce the law, and part of the laws that we have is deport the people that don’t have a right to be here in the United States. It’s just plain and simple.”

Cuellar, whose Texas district borders Mexico, has been critical of President Joe Biden’s policies in the region in the past, saying in March that he had been warning the administration about its “bad message.” The issue has been especially prominent in the news this month after Vice President Kamala Harris awkwardly laughed in response to an interview question about why she hadn’t personally been to the border.

Cuellar said Thursday said he wanted Biden and Harris to visit and to “come and sit down with people,” particularly local officials and business leaders.

“Somebody needs to listen to our local communities,” Cuellar said. “With all due respect, just coming and doing a staged visit is not enough. They have to understand.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

