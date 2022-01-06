Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) ripped into what he sees as the media’s “obsession” with the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying “this is their Christmas.”

While speaking at a Covid-19 press conference Thursday, DeSantis specifically accused the “D.C.-New York media” of exploiting the Capitol riot for their own political ends.

DeSantis charged, “They are going to take this and milk this for anything they can to be able to smear anyone who ever supported Donald Trump.”

“The D.C.-NY media, this is their Christmas — January 6th.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on the one-year anniversary of 1/6 pic.twitter.com/uZ4lEQ0x6O — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

DeSantis, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, whose stolen election claims inspired hundreds of supporters to violently ransack the Capitol, spoke near Trump’s Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago Club.

“I think it’s going to end up being just a politicized Charlie Foxtrot today,” DeSantis added, before commenting on the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack:

“I don’t expect anything good to come out of anything that Pelosi and the gang are doing. I don’t expect anything from the corporate press to be enlightening. I think it’s going to be nauseating, quite frankly, and I’m not going to do it.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) predicts the 1/6 anniversary will be “nauseating” and a “politicized Charlie Foxtrot.” Then he touts a conspiracy theory that the FBI was involved in “orchestrating” the insurrection. pic.twitter.com/dfis7hH6uS — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022



Left-leaning political news site The Recount pointed out that DeSantis’ comments stood in stark contrast to his views in the days and weeks after the January 6th, 2021 riot. DeSantis, during a press conference on January 12th, praised the prosecution of the Capitol rioters.

“I actually am glad to see some of these people being arrested from the DC thing, because I think the prosecutions will really make a difference,” he said. “I think it was a really unfortunate thing.”

