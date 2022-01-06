Former President Donald Trump hit back at President Joe Biden in a statement just minutes after Biden unleashed harsh criticism of his predecessor for his actions leading up to, during, and after January 6, 2021.

Biden addressed the nation on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters who believed the former president’s false claims that he only lost the 2020 general election because of widespread voter fraud. He did not, as countless lawsuits and investigations have since proven.

“He’s not just a former president. He’s a defeated former president,” Biden said, “Defeated by a margin of over seven million of your votes… in a full and free and fair election.”

Biden also ripped Trump for asserting that “the mob who sought to impose their will through violence are the nation’s true patriots.”

“Is that what you thought when you looked at the mob ransacking the Capitol, destroying property, literally defecating in the hallways?” Biden asked.

It was an aggressive speech that some Republicans found to be partisan and divisive. True to form, Trump hit back as hard as he could, but seeing as he canceled his pre-planned Jan. 6 press conference, and has been banned from social media, his rebuke was left to an email list.

Trump claimed that Biden is “destroying our nation with insane policies, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America.” He continued on that theme, which you can read below in full:

Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America. This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed. Our Country no longer has Borders, has totally and completely lost control of Covid (record numbers!), is no longer Energy Independent, Inflation is rampant, our Military is in chaos, and our exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States—and so much more. Why is it that the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks, whose judgment has long ago been made, not discussing the rigged Presidential Election of 2020? It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened. They got away with something, and it is leading to our Country’s destruction. They want all conversation concerning the Election “Canceled.” Just look at the numbers, they speak for themselves. They are not justifiable, so the complicit media just calls it the Big Lie, when in actuality the Big Lie was the Election itself. The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs lies and polarizations.

The last bit of the statement is probably the most revealing.

“The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs [SIC] lies and polarizations,” Trump said, attempting to lay the blame of Jan. 6 on lawmakers who are eager to hold people accountable, rather than holding to account those who led the invasion into the Capitol themselves.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com