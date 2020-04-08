comScore
LOCKED OUT

Diamond & Silk Locked Out of Twitter For Baseless Suggestion People Go Out to Develop Coronavirus Immunity (UPDATE)

By Zachary PetrizzoApr 8th, 2020, 2:40 pm

Zachary Petrizzo / Mediaite

Fox Nation hosts Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, more commonly known as Diamond and Silk, are floating new advice to their followers amidst the coronavirus pandemic, go outside and stop quarantining.

The advice from the duo was sent out in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, “The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!”

Diamond and Silk’s latest remarks telling people to become “immune” by going “out in the environment” undermine the advice of President Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the CDC.

Diamond & Silk are not employed by Fox News, but their content is licensed in the same manner that many television or streaming programs are underwritten by networks.

A Twitter spokesperson told Mediaite: “The Tweet is in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. The account will be locked until the account owner removes the Tweet.”

This post has been updated with additional information.

