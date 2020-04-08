Fox Nation hosts Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, more commonly known as Diamond and Silk, are floating new advice to their followers amidst the coronavirus pandemic, go outside and stop quarantining.

The advice from the duo was sent out in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, “The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!”

Diamond and Silk’s latest remarks telling people to become “immune” by going “out in the environment” undermine the advice of President Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the CDC.

Diamond & Silk are not employed by Fox News, but their content is licensed in the same manner that many television or streaming programs are underwritten by networks.

A Twitter spokesperson told Mediaite: “The Tweet is in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. The account will be locked until the account owner removes the Tweet.”

Noted virologists diamond and silk https://t.co/7t9KCOHXlu — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 8, 2020

Paid Fox News personalties @DiamondandSilk continue to spread coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/uONqxDd4nI — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 8, 2020

Fox Nation, which is controlled by Rupert & Lachlan Murdoch, pays Diamond and Silk money for their opinions That includes dangerous and anti-science opinions like this. Just because tweets like this don’t end up on their show, doesn’t mean the Murdochs can disassociate from them pic.twitter.com/Jv3h8x0vVB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 8, 2020

drs diamond and silk say QUARANTINE IN THE WOODS https://t.co/l7BXNmS6eJ — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 8, 2020

Fox News hosts and immunology experts Diamond and Silk. pic.twitter.com/S6ul8TdhLE — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) April 8, 2020

This is a dangerous and irresponsible use of a platform. https://t.co/kOgmYLM3TO — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 8, 2020

It is absolutely vital that these two begin developing tornado immunity. https://t.co/PwPc35uJxL — man it’s a hot zone, (@Mobute) April 8, 2020

It’s Opposite Day https://t.co/3kGvncjFkm — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) April 8, 2020

This duo hosts a @foxnation program and has maintained that the #coronavirus pandemic is a “media hoax” intending to destroy the re-election chances of @realDonaldTrump: https://t.co/HmdnuhYGx1 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, these two geniuses are out there encouraging people to get sick and die. https://t.co/RsZvj6f5wB — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) April 8, 2020

Slap a warning label on this product https://t.co/ZwBJuQGnbv — Robert Draper (@DraperRobert) April 8, 2020

There it is, folks – the dumbest tweet I’ve seen all day. https://t.co/UzE789Gyxh — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 8, 2020

This post has been updated with additional information.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]