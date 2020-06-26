comScore

Dick Cheney Trends on Twitter After Daughter Liz Tweets His Photo With ‘#RealMenWearMasks’

By Sarah RumpfJun 26th, 2020, 5:33 pm
dick cheney face mask

Screenshot via Twitter (@Liz_Cheney).

Face masks have become an oddly partisan issue, with health experts — including members of President Donald Trump‘s coronavirus task force — recommending them to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, but Trump himself disdaining them. One prominent Republican showed his support for wearing masks on Friday: former Vice President Dick Cheney, shown wearing a disposable mask, light tan cowboy hat, and navy fleece vest in a tweet posted by his daughter, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

“Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK,” tweeted Wyoming’s only congressional representative, adding the hashtag #realmenwearmasks.

Cheney started trending soon after on Twitter, with many pointing out how Cheney and other prominent Republicans were disagreeing with Trump. As Florida Sen. Marco Rubio memorably said earlier this week, “Everyone should just wear a damn mask.” Many of the tweets were by diehard liberals, amused to find themselves in agreement with Cheney.

As a reminder, a growing list of peer-reviewed studies by actual scientists have shown that wearing face masks is a safe and effective way to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

