Face masks have become an oddly partisan issue, with health experts — including members of President Donald Trump‘s coronavirus task force — recommending them to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, but Trump himself disdaining them. One prominent Republican showed his support for wearing masks on Friday: former Vice President Dick Cheney, shown wearing a disposable mask, light tan cowboy hat, and navy fleece vest in a tweet posted by his daughter, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

“Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK,” tweeted Wyoming’s only congressional representative, adding the hashtag #realmenwearmasks.

Cheney started trending soon after on Twitter, with many pointing out how Cheney and other prominent Republicans were disagreeing with Trump. As Florida Sen. Marco Rubio memorably said earlier this week, “Everyone should just wear a damn mask.” Many of the tweets were by diehard liberals, amused to find themselves in agreement with Cheney.

Marco Rubio: Wear a mask Rick Scott: Wear a mask Greg Abbott: Wear a mask Doug Ducey: Wear a mask Doug Burgum: Wear a mask Mike DeWine: Wear a mask Dick Cheney: Wear a mask Pence, asked to send a message on masks: We should follow the guidelines of local & state officials — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 26, 2020

For those of you still thinking asking people to wear a mask is political, check out noted progressive activist (checks notes)…Vice President Dick Cheney advocating for mask use. #ScaleHealth https://t.co/bWzCurBSVt — ScaleHealth (@ScaleYourHealth) June 26, 2020

It took 20 years but Dick Cheney & I agree on something. #RealMenWearMasks #MasksSaveLives https://t.co/J9osfddIDK — anyangel (@dancingonapin) June 26, 2020

Dick Cheney says wear a mask! Of course Darth Vader would say that. But good on him. #WearAMask https://t.co/42H8tHCW8k — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) June 26, 2020

I don’t say this much, but Dick Cheney is 100% right. https://t.co/rYU8W5oWh8 — Sen. Matt Lesser (@MattLesser) June 26, 2020

As a reminder, a growing list of peer-reviewed studies by actual scientists have shown that wearing face masks is a safe and effective way to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

