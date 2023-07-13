‘Did He Know You Were Puerto Rican?’ View Hosts Mock Geraldo Over Friendship With ‘Crazy Racist Misogynist’ Trump

Co-hosts of The View mocked former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera over his former friendship with ex-President Donald Trump, whom they lambasted as a crazy, racist misogynist.

Rivera just recently ended his relationship with Fox News in what he has characterized as a long-running conflict over his treatment by other talent on The Five, the program he co-hosted with Greg Gutfeld, among others.

On Thursday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Rivera was the guest for two segments, during which he drew mockery when he seemed to suggest that his friendship with Trump ended because Trump went “crazy” after he lost the election:

GERALDO RIVERA: You know, it is a process, I think. And listening to your previous discussion in the last segment that Fox had a moral crisis after the election. Yeah, everyone knows I was close to Donald Trump for decades. You can boo or cheer. We came up together in New York from the 1970s when he was in New York. JOY BEHAR: That was different, he was a New York character. GERALDO RIVERA: Right and I did Celebrity Apprentice, you know, and then, you know, as fate would have it, just weeks after I did Celebrity Apprentice, he announced for the presidency. So, I mean, how many people have, you know, their friend, the drinking buddy, although he didn’t drink? In the White House as president. And I say. He gave me tremendous access. He was always very nice to me, even though he knew I didn’t vote for him. So, you know, I have a different… JOY BEHAR: What happened to him? GERALDO RIVERA: What happened to him was he lost the election and became a crazy guy. JOY BEHAR: He was crazy before that. What are you talking about? SUNNY HOSTIN: I mean, he was a misogynist and a racist before then. GERALDO RIVERA: Well, listen, he was always nice to me. But you’re right. You’re right. SUNNY HOSTIN: Did he know you were Puerto Rican. GERALDO RIVERA: A lot of Puerto Ricans like Donald Trump. I know. You know, I know… SUNNY HOSTIN: I’m not one of them

