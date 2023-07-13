Biden Says No One’s Sure Where Prigozhin Is After He Led Russian Mutiny: ‘If I Were He, I’d Be Careful What I Ate’

President Joe Biden said Wagner Group mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin‘s future was up in the air following his short-lived mutiny against Vladimir Putin, adding, “If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate — I’d keep my eye on my menu.”

Biden made the quip about Russia’s penchant for poisoning its enemies during a joint NATO press conference with the Finnish prime minister. CNN White House correspondent Arlene Saenz asked Biden about the stability of Russia, which shares a border with Finland, NATO’s newest member.

“We’ve seen more disarray with Russian generals, most recently with the firing of a general who criticized the defense ministry. This, following that rebellion by Prigozhin,” Saenz said. “Does this raise any new concerns about Putin potentially doing more drastic things regarding Ukraine, like nuclear weapons? Or, potentially against the U.S., like election interference?”

Biden answered that Russia is “already interfering in American elections,” but said he didn’t think there was “any real prospect” of Putting turning to nuclear weapons — then adding, “you never know.”

I think that what happens in determining what happens with Prigozhin…and what happens in Vilnius, is, God only knows what he’s likely to do. I’m not even sure, we’re not even sure where he is, and what relationship he has. If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate — I’d keep my eye on my menu. But all kidding aside, who knows? I don’t know; I don’t think anybody knows for certain what the future of Prigozhin is in Russia.

During the NATO conference in Lithuania, Biden voiced his full support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, saying “Ukraine’s future lies in NATO.” However, Ukraine has not yet been formally invited to join NATO, as some member countries worry it could lead to full-scale war with Russia as Ukraine continues to repel Putin’s forces.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

