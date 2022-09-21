Dilbert Is Still a Thing – And Pro-Trump Creator Scott Adams Says It Was CANCELED In 77 Newspapers This Week!

The comic strip Dilbert is being “cancelled in 77 newspapers this week,” according to a viral tweet from the strip’s creator, Trump supporter Scott Adams.

If you assumed that Adams was living off royalties from his strip as he busies himself tweeting conspiracy theories and endorsing losing presidential candidates, you would be wrong: Dilbert is still going — at least for now.

Here’s one recent strip featuring “a new character named ‘Dave,’ who is Black but identifies as White,” as described by Louis Casiano of Fox News:

“Dave, I need to boost our company’s ESG rating, so I’m promoting you to be our CTO. I know you identify as White, so that won’t help our ESG scores, but would it be too much trouble to identify as gay?” his boss asks. “Depends on how hard you want me to see it,” Dave responds. “Just wear better shirts,” the supervisor replies.

That strip is part of a series on corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings, which Adams believes are leading to “censorship” of his comics.

“Just learned some of the bigger newspaper groups (that own multiple papers) are censoring Dilbert this week over the ESG comics. I’ll publish those comics on social media when the series is complete,” Adams wrote on Twitter last week.

Just learned some of the bigger newspaper groups (that own multiple papers) are censoring Dilbert this week over the ESG comics. I’ll publish those comics on social media when the series is complete. #Dilbert — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 14, 2022

Then on Tuesday, Adams wrote “#Dilbert was cancelled in 77 newspapers this week.”

The tweet racked up thousands of likes, retweets, and replies — with mixed reactions. Some examples from blue-checks, many of whom added a crucial bit of context to Adams’ alarming announcement:

Looking forward to the new woke Black female Dilbert written and drawn by someone who isn’t a complete insecure freak. https://t.co/JwB9JEmiGw — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 21, 2022

Lots of strips were. Here’s the creator of Bizarro explaining. https://t.co/i8Fukjep6khttps://t.co/Omz0fai8B4 — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 20, 2022

Because one newspaper chain cancelled comics (or most of them). But good news! More puzzles!

This said, this had nothing to do with the #Dilbert guy’s politics.

Don’t be outraged OR cheer over a business decision.

Be outraged Family Circus is still a thing. https://t.co/AP8TJvqZ8J — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 21, 2022

A publisher trying to raise its ESG score by refusing to run comics about ESGs? https://t.co/LJIhdTLXMS — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 21, 2022

This isn’t because Adams was “canceled.” Lee Enterprise overhauled their comics page, and Dilbert didn’t make the cut. This is what happens one one company owns so many newspapers in so many markets. https://t.co/FknKJCuSUW — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) September 21, 2022

First they came for Mallard Fillmore, and I said nothing, for I was not a conservative duck https://t.co/xru7ItPSul — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) September 20, 2022

sounds like your cultural influence is dying. you should try making a better comic https://t.co/eJyX6Z9ACL — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) September 21, 2022

A few minutes after his initial viral tweet, Adams added a reply that said “One large chain.”

One large chain. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 20, 2022

That tweet got significantly less engagement.

Adams also told Fox News that his was one of dozens that the chain canceled:

Scott Adams, who has written and illustrated the popular comic since 1989, said Lee Enterprises stopped printing it this week. The media company owns nearly 100 newspapers throughout the United States.

“It was part of a larger overhaul, I believe, of comics, but why they decided what was in and what was out, that’s not known to anybody except them, I guess,” he told Fox News.

But Adams still insists something is up, hinting Wednesday that the cancellation has something to do with the subject matter of his cartoons:

The timing of Dilbert getting cancelled by 77 newspapers (one large chain) is probably a coincidence. pic.twitter.com/kN0h9zrkbd — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 21, 2022

“The timing of Dilbert getting cancelled by 77 newspapers (one large chain) is probably a coincidence,” he wrote, above a screenshot of a news story about his ESG comics.

