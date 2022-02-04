The executive who is soon to take over CNN made a candid admission about where he sees the network.

In an interview on CNBC Friday, Discovery CEO David Zaslav, as part of an assessment of his brand’s portfolio, took stock of CNN’s place in the public consciousness and said this:

We’re the leader in news to the left.

CNBC host Joe Kernen immediately seized on the comment.

“Definitely to the left,” Kernen said. “Did you say to the left?”

Zaslav laughed but did not retract his comment.

“Man, you weren’t kidding,” Kernen said, also laughing. Then, sheepishly taking back his question, Kernen said, “that was an aside. I probably shouldn’t have said that.”

The merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery is reportedly set to be completed early in the spring. When Dsicovery assumes control of CNN, Zaslav will have a key decision to make right out of the box — as it will have to replace newly-resigned CNN chief Jeff Zucker.

Last year, Zaslav vowed to take a “hands-on” role in the operations of CNN. He also said, per Deadline:

“I think overall we’d probably be better off if we just had news networks in America,” rather than those with an opinion element. “But we don’t. Media tends to be a reflection of where the country is. Where the country was when we launched MSNBC was much more fact-based and less divided.”

