DL Hughley Rips CNN’s Van Jones for Maligning Kamala Harris, Accuses Him of Shining Trump’s Shoes

Comic and talk show host D.L. Hughley tore into CNN’s Van Jones for his treatment of California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris when she protested a forum at which President Donald Trump received an award, and accused Jones of metaphorically shining Trump’s shoes.

Over the weekend, Senator Harris announced she was pulling out of the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College — a historically black college (HBCU) — citing Trump’s history of “racist behavior” and the exclusion of all but seven students from an event at which Trump was honored. Harris later agreed to attend after her boycott caused the removal of the sponsor that awarded Trump.

But in the interim, Jones denounced Harris’ stand, writing that “Running away from a conversation has never solved anything. Some people will abandon a microphone because they don’t like the person who touched it last. Others are smart enough to grab that microphone and make sure THEY get the last word.”

On TV One’s The D.L. Hughley Show, Hughley blasted both Trump and Jones over the controversy for a solid five minutes.

Hughley began by noting that only seven Benedict students attended Trump’s speech, saying “Even when he gave a speech at an HBCU, he stuffed the ballot box. He made sure that there were 200 of his supporters there, and only seven of those students were allowed to be there.”

Then he began to go in on Jones, saying “Almost anytime Van Jones is somewhere and you’re a black person, you’d be wise to be on the other side of it.”

“Now I have no idea what has happened to this cat, I don’t know what he believes, but he maligned Kamala Harris for refusing to sit in a room and be used for a prop, like he seem to do so eloquently,” Hughley continued, then read Jones’ rip on Senator Harris.

Hughley then ripped Trump for giving the speech “after he used the word lynching in talking about him being impeached,” for Trump’s past demands that the exonerated Central Park Five be executed, and for rolling back Obama-era reforms.

“So what he does is uses black people for optics, and Van Jones and people like him make it easy,” Hughley said. “He’s maligned Kamala Harris for not being willing to have a conversation, you didn’t say anything to him. Donald Trump is a showman. That’s what he is. It’s magic. He does magic tricks.”

“Trump is a matter of pretending to do something, and he’s always abetted by men like you, earnest-looking men who pretend like they have people’s best interests at heart and meanwhile, make us look worse and do worse, which you have done, Van,” Hughley said, and went on to add that “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

“You maliagned her because she refused to do what you did,” Hughley said. “Shine his shoes.”

Hughley concluded his rant by saying “Donald Trump does magic tricks. He’s the magic. Guess who’s the trick?”

Watch the clip above, via TV One.

