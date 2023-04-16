‘Do You Think Donald Trump is Unelectable?’ Jake Tapper Tries Everything to Get GA Gov. Brian Kemp to GO THERE in Fascinating 1-on-1

Jake Tapper and Brian Kemp (R) circled each other in a fascinating 1-on-1 Sunday, as the CNN anchor repeatedly pressed the Georgia governor on whether Donald Trump should remain the leader of the Republican Party.

Kemp joined State of the Union after giving a speech over the weekend where he heavily suggested that the GOP should move on from Trump if he keeps on obsessing over the 2020 election and his personal grievances. The governor didn’t name Trump directly, but lamented that the party “lost winnable races in swing districts and states that will be crucial to our success,” while the former president constantly complains about his own problems.

In his conversation with Tapper, Kemp again urged Republicans to focus on the future and stay on target with critiquing the Biden administration. Meanwhile, Tapper flagged excerpts from Kemp’s speech that were particularly relevant to Trump, and he asked “Do you think Donald Trump is unelectable on a nationwide scale? Would it be a mistake for the Republican people Republican party voters to nominate him?”

“Well, that’s for the people to decide,” Kemp answered. “But my point is exactly what you said. We cannot get distracted.”

Kemp went on to tout his own record while warning that it “only helps Joe Biden” if Republicans keep getting distracted by the Trump investigations and similar matters. Tapper brought the subject back to Trump though by referring to the ex-president’s 2020 defeat in Georgia, plus the loss of his preferred midterm candidates in the state.

“Do you think Donald Trump is unable to win Georgia anymore?” Tapper asked. He raised the question while also wondering if voters see Kemp as a “bulwark” against Trumpism.

Kemp’s answer:

Well, that’s really my point from yesterday’s remarks, as the road to the White House is coming through Georgia and two or three other states that really, in my opinion, are going to decide the presidential race. And I was just laying out the blueprint for, I think, any candidate to be able to win is to talk about what we’re for, gocus on the future, not look in the rearview mirror. You know if you look in the rearview mirror too long while you’re driving, you’re gonna look up and you’re gonna be running into somebody, and that’s not gonna be good…

Since Kemp kept warning Republicans not to get distracted over Trump’s investigations, Tapper eventually tried asking “Are you saying that your party should stop attacking these investigations and allow the justice system to run its course?” Given that Trump also remains under investigation for his attempts to throw out Georgia’s 2020 election results, Tapper also asked “Have you had any conversations with law enforcement about preparing for a possible Trump indictment and protests that might ensue?”

Watch Kemp’s response above via CNN.

