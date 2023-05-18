Don Jr. Reveals Trump Advised Him to Tone Down His Over-the-Top Hand Gestures: ‘A Lot Less Hands, Don’ 

Donald Trump Jr. says his father, former President Donald Trump, gave him some strong advice for his podcast Triggered.

The conversation took place on the Wednesday edition of Tim Pool’s podcast Timcast IRL where Don Jr. was a guest and at one point during the discussion the topic of Trump impressions came up. A clip from the show circulated Twitter via The Post Millennial.

“I don’t do Trump,” Don Jr. clarified. “I don’t do the Trump impression. I don’t make fun of hair because maybe the Trump hair gene kicks in one day. So I’m like, I’m just not gonna play with it. You know, I’m just gonna leave it alone… It’s a karma thing.”

Don Jr. was asked if he thinks once he reaches a certain age he’ll sound just like his father.

“They already say I have the hand gesture. It’s funny, like when I’m doing my podcast on Mondays at 6, Thursdays at 6 on Rumble, he called me, he’s like, ‘I saw the podcast content — a lot less hands. A lot less hands, Don,” Jr. said in a near perfect Trump impersonation, sending the Timcast IRL hosts into a fit of laughter.

“I go like, ‘How much less hands?’ He goes, ‘Like, 95% less hands’… he speaks with his hands too. You know, so I guess I do that too. And I just, I get impassioned and no one’s ever said I’m low energy. You know, you get thrown out of the window of Trump Tower if you’re low energy in my family,” Jr. said.

The hosts of Timcast IRL laughed, highlighting how Trump is “King of the hand gestures.”

“Because there’s a couple times where I’m like, we have to have a discussion about self-awareness…I would get a call sometimes when he was president. I’d get a call from the White House — ‘Don, you’re too aggressive on Twitter,'” Jr. said.

“It’s like that 80’s drunk commercial. Like, ‘I learned it by watching you Dad.’ I’m sitting there being like, man, of all the things. Like I will listen to him on many things if he’s got business advice, political, I mean the guy’s done a lot. He’s accomplished a lot. And I was like, this is the one place where maybe you’ve ceded the moral high ground here,” Jr. added.

Watch above via Timcast IRL.

