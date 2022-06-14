On the heels of a much-talked about New York Times article in which some Democrats expressed fear about President Joe Biden’s potential reelection bid in 2024, CNN’s Don Lemon put the White House press secretary on the spot by asking about the commander in chief’s “stamina.”

In an interview on Monday’s Don Lemon Tonight, the host asked chief White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre about whether Biden has the conditioning for a second term.

“Does the president have the stamina physically and mentally, do you think, to continue on even after 2024?” Lemon asked.

Jean-Pierre was taken aback by the query.

“Don, you’re asking me this question?!” Jean-Pierre said, in mock frustration. “Oh my gosh!”

The press secretary went on to tout the president’s stamina, and dismiss the concerns raised by Democrats in the Times article.

“He’s the president of the United States, I can’t even keep up with him,” she said. “We just got back from New Mexico, we just got back from California. That is not a question that we should be even asking. Just look at the work that he does. Look how he’s delivering for the American public.

“Look, that article that we’re talking about is hearsay, it’s salacious. That’s not what we care about.”

Watch above, via CNN.

