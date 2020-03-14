Dr. Anthony Fauci At Coronavirus Briefing: ‘We Will See More Suffering And Death’

Leading coronavirus task force expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters at a coronavirus briefing that “We will see more cases and we will see more suffering and death” from the disease, particularly “among the vulnerables in our society.”

On Saturday afternoon, Fauci spoke at a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, minutes after President Trump announced that he has been tested for the disease.

Fauci began by updated global infection and mortality figures for the outbreak, then said “if you look at the domestic cases, there are about 2,226 including the repatriations, 50 deaths, 532 new cases, and 9 new deaths. Which means we have not reached our peak.”

“Now, we will see more cases and we will see more suffering and death, predominantly, as the vice president said, among the vulnerables in our society, the individuals with the conditions that we spoke to and the elderly,” Fauci said.

“But built in that is a challenge, and the challenge is we still have the opportunity to influence the course of that curve,” he continued, and described a flattening of the curve that the current effots are geared toward.

Fauci concluded his remarks by praising Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency.

