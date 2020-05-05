Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci sweetly delivered a devastating message to people who are jumping the gun on reopening the country during the coronavirus pandemic, asking “how many deaths and how much suffering are you willing to accept?”

The lead scientist on the White House coronavirus task force has a habit of making rather disturbing declarations, but in the easygoing voice of that guy in your building who lets people cut him in line at Zabar’s and has a telescope that he actually uses to look at constellations.

That penchant was on display during Monday night’s edition of CNN’s Cuomo PrimeTime when anchor Chris Cuomo asked him about the recently-observed rush of people flouting social distancing precautions and pushing to reopen the country.

“How do you combat people’s willingness to accept more cases, to accept even more death?” Cuomo asked.

“Well, you know it’s the balance of something that’s a very difficult choice,” Fauci said. “Like, how many deaths and how much suffering are you willing to accept to get back to what you want to be some form of normality sooner, rather than later?”

Dr. Fauci added that “coming from the vantage point that I come from, seeing the danger in it, I have to, I feel I have a moral obligation, to give the kind of information that I’m giving. People are going to make their own choices, I cannot, nor can anybody force people under every circumstance to do what you think is best. The only thing that I can do, Chris, is to give the information based on evidence and based on experience.”

Fauci went on to say that there are people who are “disagreeing with me, some of them rather violently in many respects, telling me that I’m crazy, you know, ‘Fire Fauci’, do this, do that.”

“That’s part of the game, I’m just going to keep giving you the information that I feel is necessary to make the decisions that I think are prudent decisions,” Dr. Fauci said.

Cuomo then asked Dr. Fauci if he was surprised “that after the country really did seem to get it, that we have to stay home, I know we don’t want to do it but it’s working, that it’s snapped back this fast?”

“No, I’m not surprised, and the reason I’m not surprised, Chris, is because one thing this virus has that’s really different from so many other viruses that we have experience with, it has a phenomenal capability and efficiency in spreading from person to person,” Dr. Fauci said,” and went on to add that “this is a virus that spreads as easily as any virus that I’ve ever known, apart maybe from measles.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

