Watch This Dude Get Excruciatingly Stung By a Murder Hornet On Purpose: ‘Did You Not See How Slow That Sting Was?’

The Murder Hornet is the hottest new star of the 2020 apocalypse, and if you’re wondering what it’s like to be stung by one of these entymological terrors, YouTube star Coyote Peterson has got you covered.

Murder hornets took social media by storm over the weekend thanks to a New York Times report on the critters’ arrival in the U.S., but Peterson was way ahead of the curve on this one.

As part of a long-running series in which he deliberately gets himself stung by a variety of horrible insects, including something called an “Executioner wasp,” Peterson was filmed in 2018 enduring the sting of a Japanese Giant Hornet.

In the clip, Peterson lowers the murder hornet onto his forearm using tweezers, then howls immediately as the thing slowly stings him with the relish of a TV chef digging into a light custard dessert.

What follows is a harrowing, yet grimly comic, ordeal of suffering in which Peterson almost immediately remarks on the hornet’s maliciously unhurried delivery, asking his cameraman “Did you not see how slow that sting was?”

In between screams of anguish and warnings from his cameraman not to wander off a cliff, Peterson explains how the stinger got lodged in his arm, delivering more venom than he had intended to take in, and lets his cameraman draw on his arm to show the extent of the swelling.

Perhaps the most amazing part of the video is the complete absence of profanity — bleeped or otherwise — as Peterson maintains the sort of discipline that many thought died with the ancient Spartans.

