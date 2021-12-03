Dr. Fauci Lashes Out at Fox News, Says He’s ‘Astounded’ They Haven’t Disciplined Lara Logan Over ‘Slanderous’ Mengele Remarks

Dr. Anthony Fauci lashed out at Fox News over their failure to discipline Lara Logan for comparing the White House medical adviser with Nazi monster Josef Mengele.

On Thursday night’s edition of MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, host Chris Hayes played the clip in question for Dr. Fauci.

“What you see on Dr. Fauci – this is what people say to me: that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Joseph Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan said on Fox News’s Prime Time Monday night.

“I just wonder how you respond to that,” Hayes asked.

“Well, Chris, I think the response is with so many people throughout the country and the world, are responding to that absolutely preposterous and disgusting comparison that she made, it’s an insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camps,” Fauci said, also calling the remark “unconscionable.”

Fauci then trashed Logan for misinforming about the virus, and slammed Fox News for failing to discipline her:

Forget about the fact that she was being totally slanderous to me and as usual, had no idea what she was talking about, saying that it’s as benign as flu. When did ever influenza kill 770,000 Americans? So not only is she being slanderous and disrespectful to so many people who were killed in the concentration camps by Dr. Mengele, but she absolutely has no idea what she’s talking about. She’s completely incorrect in everything she says. What I find striking, Chris, is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox Network, how they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action? I’m astounded by that.

Following her remarks, Logan continued to rant on Twitter and wound up trolling — then blocking — the Auschwitz Museum.

Watch above via MSNBC.

