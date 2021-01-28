Durbin Says No Interest in Censuring Trump: ‘We Need to Go Ahead With the Impeachment Trial’

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Thursday the odds of Democrats supporting a resolution to censure former President Donald Trump were slim.

“We’ve got to put the evidence on the record once and for all so now and future generations — we can make the case,” Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said in a morning interview on CNN. “Do I believe this president should be censured if he’s not impeached? “I agree with it, but we need to go ahead with the impeachment trial.”

Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Susan Collins (R-ME) reportedly pitched their colleagues this week on a resolution to censure the former president. That measure would require 60 votes rather than the 67 required for the Senate to convict him in an impeachment trial, though even that number may be an ambitious one for Senate Democrats. A vote to proceed with an impeachment trial passed the chamber on Monday with 55 of the chamber’s 100 members voting in favor, including just five Republicans.

“We had a vote the other day,” Durbin noted. “Five Republicans joining the Democrats in saying, ‘Let’s proceed with the impeachment trial.’ It was disappointing.”

Watch above via CNN.

