Dylan Mulvaney Says She’s Lost Sleep Following Backlash From Bud Light Partnership: ‘There’s No Way That I Can Win Those People Over’

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has been tight lipped about the fallout from her partnership with Bud Light. One a new podcast, she revealed she has lost sleep over the backlash.

Speaking with Schuyler Bailar for his podcast Dear Schuyler, Mulvaney spoke about the process of transitioning and being thrust onto the world stage as a representative for the community. It was one of a handful of interviews Mulvaney has done since widespread boycotts against Bud Light broke out after the company partnered with the influencer.

Mulvaney said the process has been hard to cope with.

“I remember like, even in college, this was just a few years ago, like if one person potentially didn’t like me it would keep me up at night. Like truly. I was like, oh God, how do I fix this? And now there are hundreds of thousands of people that do not like me and I still sometimes can’t sleep,” Mulvaney said.

“It, in a weird way, has been a blessing to sort of break that people pleasing mentality because I can’t, there’s no way that I can win those people over. And I actually, if you’ll go back to some of my earlier videos, like I was like pleading with these people — you know I was like, what can I say to show them a different part of myself?” Mulvaney added.

Mulvaney recognized that her TikTok page, which currently boasts 10.8 million followers, used to be a “safe space” but as of late “has become this like, cultural war in the comments.”

Bailar pivoted the conversation to the recent headlines that have flooded the internet, alluding to Mulvaney’s Bud Light controversy and asked how she’s dealt with that. Aside from the general criticism of certain articles, Bailar focused the question on Mulvaney being “accused” of being a man.

“I’ve been wondering a lot this past week of like what the psychological effects are and will be of being called a man thousands and thousands of times a day. I’m really trying to get better about not seeing that stuff because it’s hard because like I wanna be accessible to the right people. But then in other ways, like, then if — one person ruins it for us all, I can’t check the DM’s or I have to limit the comments,” Mulvaney noted.

“I fear what has happened is that I have not actually gotten to process anything that’s happened this year or what this has been,” Mulvaney said.

