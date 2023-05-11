MTG Tries to Dunk on CNN With Photo of Her Celebrating Trump Pushing ‘Stolen Election’ Delusion: ‘We Laughed and Laughed’

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted a photo of her purportedly speaking with former President Donald Trump following his CNN town hall, claiming that they “laughed and laughed” about his “undefeated record against CNN.”

Greene pointed to moments when Trump repeated his widely debunked claims regarding the 2020 presidential election being stolen.

“I enjoyed congratulating President Trump on his outstanding town hall and undefeated record against CNN,” Greene wrote on Twitter, adding:

They had to air him telling the truth about how the 2020 election was rigged and stolen. We laughed and laughed.

Trump’s ongoing claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election have been dismissed as both baseless and inaccurate by everyone from his own former Attorney General Bill Barr, in at least 63 court cases in multiple states, and even two teams of researchers hired by his own campaign.

Trump and moderator Kaitlan Collins repeatedly tussled on Wednesday night over the 2020 election. During an exchange about Trump former Vice President Mike Pence being in danger on Jan. 6th from a pro-Trump mob, Trump said he had no regrets and blamed Pence for failing to overturn the election’s result.

I enjoyed congratulating President Trump on his outstanding town hall and undefeated record against CNN. They had to air him telling the truth about how the 2020 election was rigged and stolen. We laughed and laughed. pic.twitter.com/0I0th1SGTm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 11, 2023

“Mike had the right to do it. They convinced him he didn’t and it was a horrible thing for our country,” Trump said.

“If you would have sent those votes back to Georgia, Pennsylvania, and other states — Wisconsin, which if you look at Wisconsin, they virtually admitted now that the election was rigged,” added the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner.

“They have not admitted that, Mr. President,” shot back Collins.

Trump continued to bulldoze past Collins’s fact-checking.

“I should note that your campaign paid for a recount that happened in Wisconsin, it actually had more votes for President Biden by the end of it,” Collins added.

“By the way, so many illegal votes were cast in Wisconsin. And if you look in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, they had so many illegal votes, they didn’t even know what to do with them. You’re absolutely wrong about that,” Trump concluded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com