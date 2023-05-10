E. Jean Carroll Literally Claps Back At Trump’s Post-Rape Trial Rant In Today Show Interview

Journalist E. Jean Carroll literally clapped back — with her hands — at ex-President Donald Trump’s post-verdict rant about the rape and defamation trial he just lost.

The trial concluded Tuesday afternoon when the jury rendered unanimous verdicts finding Trump liable for sexual battery and defamation and ordered him to pay Caroll $5 million.

Trump reacted to the verdict with a series of postings to social media, including one which read,”I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of NBC’s Today Show, co-host Savannah Guthrie interviewed Carroll and her attorney, Roberta Kaplan.

Guthrie began by asking about the verdict, then specifically about Trump’s attack following the loss. Carroll was triumphant:

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: The damages awarded here were $5 million. You didn’t ask for a particular number. Were you surprised when you heard the jury come back with that figure? E. JEAN CARROLL: I didn’t even hear the money. This is not about the money. This is about getting my name back. And that’s what we accomplished. Robby had to tell me later how much the damages were. SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Do you think the jury was sent sending a message with that figure? $5 million in damages, including punitive? ROBERTA KAPLAN: There’s no question they were sending a message combined with the fact that they decided the case in two and a half hours, which is lightning speed. SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: By the way, do you think that you’ll be able to collect those damages against the former president? ROBERTA KAPLAN: Oh, I promise you that we will collect those damages against the former president! SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Let’s talk about Mr. Trump. He said after the verdict and he was still posting after midnight that he has absolutely no idea who you are and called the verdict a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time and that you were funded by Democratic donors. What is your response to that? E. JEAN CARROLL: Here’s the thing, here is this tarnishing thing about this when yesterday, of all the cases that this man faces, all the legal quagmires, it was one, well let’s think of all the prosecutors, all the special counsel, all the investigators. And what happened yesterday is one five foot two little blonde wily female attorney and one 79 year old… ROBERTA KAPLAN: Yes, five foot, nine. E. JEAN CARROLL: Foot, five foot nine, 79 year old advice columnist. Beat (CLAP) Donald (CLAP) Trump in court (CLAP).

Watch above via NBC’s Today Show.

