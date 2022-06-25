Elie Mystal Goes OFF Over Trump-Targeted Election Workers: Need Protection From ‘White Insurrectionists Running Around This Country!’

Justice Correspondent for The Nation Elie Mystal went off over the attacks endured by Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the Georgia election workers singled out by former President Donald Trump and his followers in a debunked conspiracy theory.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, host Tiffany Cross played some of Ms. Freeman’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee this week.

Cross asked Mr. Mystal to comment on the heart-wrenching testimony, and Mystal did not hold back:

TIFFANY CROSS: I mean, I think it was really important to hear from these two women because people have to understand for all the people who say, well, I like Trump, I just wish he would stop tweeting. I like his policies, but I don’t like the way he speaks. Like, please miss us with that B.S., okay? Because these women are the real life consequences to what you like and what you don’t like your thoughts on their testimonies? ELIE MYSTAL: Lady Ruby went on to say that Donald Trump was supposed to be the president for all of us. And it struck me because she was the first person to say that, none of the Republicans they dragged out here pretended they were heroes because they said the right thing 18 months later, said that. Right? The idea that Donald Trump should be only the president for the white supremacist MAGA base and not the president for Lady Ruby and not the president for Shaye Moss is offensive and I think should be brought up a lot more in mainstream media outlets. Anyway. The idea that Shaye Moss and Lady Ruby need to become Supreme Court justices before this Congress votes to protect them is offensive to me. Brett, 30 of Brett Kavanaugh’s neighbors, you know, had a cocktail party outside of his house and Mitch McConnell clutched so many pearls he needed he need a fainting couch. Right? Congress immediately started acting to try to protect the Supreme Court justices. But these women were attacked 18 months ago. And we still don’t have a bill from Mitch McConnell, from Jim Jordan, from Ted Cruz saying that election workers, people who make the wheels of democracy go, that these people deserve protection from the insurrectionists, that people like Kevin McCarthy and Ted Cruz give voice and comfort to. That’s ridiculous, right? At the very least, these women need to be protected, and future election workers need to be protected from the white insurrectionists that we have running around this country.

