Elon Musk Advises GOP Leaders to be More Compassionate and ‘Stay Out of People’s Bedrooms’ During Exclusive Retreat

Elon Musk attended an exclusive retreat held in Wyoming on Tuesday, where he told top party leaders and Republican donors that the GOP needs to present itself in a more compassionate fashion in order to secure the future of the party.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX delivered this statement in Jackson, Wyoming during a question-and-answer session at an annual gathering hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Musk’s attendance at this event marks a larger level of involvement with the Republican Party, aiding the GOP in strategizing for the midterm election cycle.

Unsurprisingly, Musk’s speech offered a defense of capitalism, celebrating the free markets, and warning about the political dangers of socialism being adopted into the United States.

He also added some political advice to those in attendance, arguing that the nation would be significantly better off if Republicans “stayed out of people’s bedrooms.” Musk additionally noted that Democrats need to stay “out of people’s wallets,” according to those present for the Q&A session.

When asked by a donor what the GOP should do to better their election chances and increase their approval ratings, Musk replied that the Republican Party needs to increase its level of compassion for potential newcomers.

The South-African-born Musk claimed that he chose the United States because of the opportunities it provides, financially and socially. He argued on Tuesday, that immigrants are a critical part of maintaining a “dynamic economy.”

Musk complained about his $11 billion tax bill for selling Tesla stock, claiming that the IRS didn’t really know how to process it, which reportedly drew some laughter from the audience.

Prior to the event, Musk tweeted some clarification on his political affiliation:

To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2022

Recently, the Tesla CEO declared that he would no longer support the Democratic Party and would change his voting pattern to the Republican side. Musk has expressed that former President Donald Trump is past his prime for the highest executive office. He has hinted that he is leaning toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for President in 2024, a campaign that has not yet been announced.

Additionally, Musk is involved in a legal dispute with Twitter after backing out of a $44 billion deal to purchase the social media platform. Twitter has sued Musk, in order to enforce what was considered to be a binding purchase agreement. In July, Musk lost a fight to delay the Twitter lawsuit over his failed acquisition.

