Elon Musk Says ‘It’s Time for Trump to Hang Up His Hat’ and Go Away

Elon Musk tweeted that Donald Trump should withdraw from the limelight on Monday night. The tweet comes two days after the former president called the Tesla Motors CEO “another bullshit artist.”

Speaking at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, Trump claimed Musk told him he voted for him. Recently, Musk has expressed favorable views of the Republican Party. Musk has said he is “leaning toward” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 if he runs.

“‘You know he said the other day, [Musk said] ‘Oh I’ve never voted for a Republican.'” Trump told the crowd. “I said I didn’t know that, he told me he voted for me,” said Trump. “So he’s another bullshit artist.”

Musk replied to a tweet containing the quote and stated, “not true.”

Not true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Then Musk spoke more broadly about Trump and suggested he should step away from politics, stating, “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.”

I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Musk was confronted by a conservative radio show host who asked what, if any policy disagreements he has with Trump. The billionaire responded by saying Trump brings “too much drama.” Musk said the maximum age to start a presidential term should be 69 and he chose this number for an obvious and silly reason that shall go unsaid.

Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!? Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

The odds of Trump stepping away from the spotlight are about the same as Musk doing the same: nil.

Trump, of course, is unable to respond to Musk on Twitter, as he was suspended in 2021 after the Capitol insurrection. Musk, of course, is about to be embroiled in an ugly legal battle as he tries to withdraw from an agreement he signed that obligates him to buy Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com