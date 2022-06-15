Elon Musk ‘Leaning Toward’ Ron DeSantis for President in 2024 – IF He Votes Republican

After Elon Musk announced that he’d voted Republican for the first time this week, he answered a few questions from a Twitter user 2024, saying he’s leaning toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president — assuming he votes Republican, that is.

Musk declared last month that he could no longer support the Democrats, as he had been, and would begin voting Republican instead, calling Democrats the “party of division & hate.” He later stated that a more moderate third party would “be ideal.”

Overnight, Musk revealed that he voted Republican for the “first time ever” when he cast his ballot for Mayra Flores in Tuesday’s special election in Texas. Flores will be the first member of congress born in Mexico, and has a controversial history of appeals to fringe conspiracy kooks QAnon.

Later in the same series of tweets, Musk was asked whether he plans to likewise vote for a Republican in the 2024 presidential election. He did not commit, saying it remains to be determined.

tbd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

He was then asked who among the Republicans he’d lean toward, and he replied simply “DeSantis.” In a separate reply he added that while he’d supported Democrat Andrew Yang in the 2020 presidential election, he thinks DeSantis has a better chance of winning in 2024.

DeSantis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022 I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

He was asked by reply if he would nevertheless make sure his political donations are “evenly spread out” in 2024, and he pitched the idea of a new “Super Moderate Super PAC” to promote centrist views.

I’m thinking of creating a “Super Moderate Super PAC” that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Musk also concurred, in the thread, that he has been receiving, for the first time, “massive amounts of hate by the top Democrat leaders.”

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

That is presumable in reference to the ramped up anti-Musk sentiment among liberals that dramatically spiked when he said he wanted to make Twitter more open to free speech. DeSantis has been a loudly vocal support of Musk’s bid to buy the social media giant.

Gov. DeSantis has not yet said he is running for president, but speculation is high and the prospect seems to have provoked no small reaction in the Donald Trump camp. DeSantis has been polling extremely well against Trump and all other potential 2024 Republicans, even winning some significant straw polls this year.

