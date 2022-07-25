Elon Musk Calls ‘Total BS’ on WSJ Report He Had an Affair with Wife of Google Founder Sergey Brin

Elon Musk is calling a Wall Street Journal report that he had engaged in an extramarital affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin “total BS.”

The report emerged Sunday morning and was a remarkably breathless rumor report that one would more likely expect to see in a different Murdoch-owned tabloid like the New York Post and not the WSJ.

The report stated that Musk’s friendship with Brin has disintegrated due to Musk’s alleged affair with the Google co-founder’s wife, leading to divorce filings. As a result of the alleged affair, the WSJ reported, the two have drifted apart, with tension growing between them. Brin has supposedly ordered his financial advisors to sell off his personal investments in companies that Musk owns.

Not true, according to a Musk comment to a Tweet linking to the WSJ report. “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” he said, adding, ” I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

He later added, “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh)” before hitting the WSJ for running “so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly.”

WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly. They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total bs. Just more shortseller fud. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com