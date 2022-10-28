Elon Musk Kicks Off First Day as Twitter CEO By ‘Digging’ Into Right-Wing Troll ‘Catturd2’s’ Shadowban

On Friday morning Elon Musk assured far-right Twitter troll “catturd2” that he will “be digging in” to the account’s complaints of being shadowbanned, ghostbanned, and searchbanned.

Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, officially sealed the deal and purchased Twitter on Thursday after months of back and forth for a whopping $44 billion. Musk fired multiple executives Thursday night, including the manager who banned former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th.

Having removed Twitter’s CEO, Musk has apparently set about living up to his pledge to make Twitter a free speech zone and has vowed to give “catturd2” full access to the platform again.

“Report … day one of @elonmusk owning Twitter. I’ll be doing this every day to see if anything changes. As of now, I’m still Shadowbanned, ghostbanned, searchbanned, and Twitter removed 1200 followers today – as usual,” wrote the pro-Trump troll on Thursday night.

“Nothing has changed – I’ll report again tomorrow,” the account added.

On Friday morning, Musk replied, “I will be digging in more today.”

“Catturd2” did give an update on Friday as promised, writing a few hours after Musk’s reply:

I’ve now gained 35,000 followers today since @elonmusk replied to me this morning. My home page is actually people I follow and like and not all blue check Dems. My search ban has apparently been removed – you can type in my name and search me now.

“Catturd” has regularly trended on Twitter as the account is popular among Trump supporters and was regularly retweeted by the former president.

“The pro-Trump comic account bolstered many of Trump’s evidence-free claims of election fraud, earning it three recent retweets from the president,” reported Insider in December 2020 of the account.

“Catturd2” took a break on Friday from praising Musk and hitting back at critics to tweet about Friday’s hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

“I don’t believe this one bit – LOOK SQUIRREL!” wrote the account, implying the attack was some kind of false flag to distract voters.

