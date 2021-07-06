Eric Adams has won the New York City mayoral Democratic primary race, the Associated Press projected on Tuesday.

The latest numbers released by the NYC board of elections shows Adams with 50.5 percent of the vote and Kathryn Garcia with 49.5 percent.

Adams has declared victory and said, “While there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: an historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for Mayor of New York City.”

