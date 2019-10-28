Sinclair host Eric Bolling has joined a NASDAQ-listed anti-opioid organization as chairman and president in an effort to combat the opioid crisis following the loss of his son, Eric Chase Bolling.

Bolling announced his new mission in an article for USA Today, Monday, where he discussed the loss of his son to fentanyl-laced Xanax in 2017.

“Opioid overdoses kill more than 130 people per day in the United States, the equivalent of a daily plane crash. Yet where’s the outrage? America is negligent in the national opioid death epidemic,” Bolling declared. “Maybe that’s because we have always felt drug overdoses are about shady dealers and addicts shooting up in dark alleys. I have news for you. Opioids are crossing paths with your sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, parents and co-workers as you read this.”

Bolling then announced, “This September, on the two-year anniversary of Eric’s death, I joined JanOne as chairman and president. The company’s name reflects the new beginnings and clean starts we make on the first of the year. I am committed to bringing solutions to the opioid epidemic forward from this platform.”

“I plan to bring in doctors and researchers to find ways to combat a deadly killer in opioids. We will be developing strategies to save lives through nonaddictive alternatives to opioids. We will assess recovery systems and their efficacy (not their profitability),” he explained, adding, “We want to remove the stigma of opioid addiction so no other parents have to live the tragic nightmare I am living.”

“All proceeds from my participation in JanOne are going directly into The Eric Chase Foundation I created to bring awareness of the deadly opioid epidemic. This way, Eric Chase will be saving lives, even if his couldn’t be saved,” Bolling proclaimed, before proposing January as “National Opioid Awareness Month.”

According to Bolling, he will “be meeting with Jim Carroll, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, as well as the president and first lady to discuss this idea and others.”

On the JanOne website, other stories from people who have also lost family members to opioids are listed, as well as a page of “solutions.”

