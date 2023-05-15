Eric Trump addressed the Crystal Ballroom At Trump Doral resort in Miami, Florida on Friday, speaking at a multiday event for former Gen. Mike Flynn’s far-right ReAwaken America tour, a pro-Trump event that mixed campaign-type speeches with QAnon conspiracy theorists and even featured a call-in from Donald Trump himself.

The event grabbed headlines even before it began as journalists and far-right researchers revealed the itinerary listed two notorious pro-Hitler anti-Semites as “featured speakers.” The two speakers, Scott McKay and Charlie Ward, were scheduled to speak alongside Eric and Lara Trump, Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes, former Trump Pentagon official Kash Patel, and former Trump Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow took a deep dive into McKay and Ward’s past bigotry on her show last Monday, which led to Eric Trump releasing a statement saying, “I asked the event organizer that the speaker be uninvited and they — because there’s more than one — won’t be allowed on our property.”

Eric Trump had appeared alongside the two speakers before on the tour, which is traveling around the country. Eric Trump also took to Twitter and threatened Maddow with legal action, saying she is “walking a fine line.”

.@maddow is walking a fine line. We are the most pro-Israel family in American political history – from the Abraham Accords, moving the embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights to sanctioning Iran, no one has done more for Israel than our… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 10, 2023

In a tweet, Eric Trump defended his family as “the most pro-Israel family in American political history” and pushed back against being associated with vehement anti-Semites by saying, “Never mind, that my sister, brother-in-law and niece and nephews happen to be proud Jews. If she or anyone else even remotely suggests I am anti-semitic I will not hesitate to take legal action against them personally.”

While, McKay and Ward may not have spoken at Trump’s Florida resort, many other unsavory characters remained on the line-up.

In a clip flagged online by Right Wing Watch, a progressive media watchdog, former American Idol contestant Jimmy Levy accused the Hollywood powerbrokers of drinking the blood of children, a not-so-subtle dogwhistle to anti-Semitic blood libel.

“I got on American Idol and I went for went to the end of Hollywood week. And, you know, I started hanging out more and getting more experiences with how sick these people were in Hollywood,” Levy said, adding:

These people are drinking the blood of children. These people are injecting a chemical called adrenochrome that they extract from children that are scared. This is really happening. And this is the most popular chemical used in Hollywood, for the youth, it’s a fountain of youth. They say it’s disgusting and it needs to be exposed. Many, Jim Caviezel, tried to expose it and was called crazy, But it’s the truth. This is what is being used. These people worship the devil.

Another clip flagged by Right Wing Watch showed “hardcore QAnon conspiracy theorist” Liz Crokin pushing similar claims and regurgitating the Pizzagate conspiracy theory from 2016 that made people like Jack Posobiec well-known figures on the right. QAnon refers to the far-right pro-Trump conspiracy theory and political movement that claims Trump is fighting a secret cabal of “deep state” child sex traffickers.

If there any question about what sort of event Eric and Lara Trump spoke at this weekend, day 2 of the "ReAwaken America Tour" featured hardcore QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin talking about "PizzaGate." https://t.co/MnoFS5FW1N pic.twitter.com/qtiJhT3bso — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 15, 2023

“As most of you guys know, I’ve been exposing Pizzagate since 2016. Okay. Yes, it’s been a very long seven years, let me tell you. Somehow I’m still here. But for those that don’t know, Pizzagate is very simple. WikiLeaks unleashed the Podesta emails and 2016. And then those emails we discovered that Podesta and associates were using known pedophile code words in a context that does not apply to food. And one of the main code words they used was pizza,” she declared, referring to John Podesta – who ran Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Eric Trump headlined the event on Friday night with a speech billed online as “Why the Trump Family Has Committed Their Time, Treasure and Talents to Save This Great American Republic.”

While Eric Trump’s speech was far less QAnon and more rooted in promoting his father’s 2024 presidential campaign, the younger Trump son still offered some bombastic rhetoric. He hit many of the common talking points from Trumpworld, including bashing CNN’s low ratings, accusing Hunter Biden of selling out America, and ripping into “woke” education.

“The Democratic Party will weaponize every single system for their benefit, it’s deeply scary,” Eric Trump said while winding down his address.

“They can put as many bullets in us as they want, we get hit by another arrow every single day, you see it on TV. But, for everyone you see on TV, I promise you we get stuck with another 20, and guys I promise, this family will never give up. You’ve got a man who’s got more backbone than any human being I have ever met in my life,” he added, referring to his father.

“They thought they could get him to quit,” he continued while listing off all the wrongs he claims the left perpetrated against his father. Eric Trump ended his speech to loud applause from the audience as he vowed Trump will always fight for them.

Watch the full clip above, Eric Trump’s speech is at the end of the video.

