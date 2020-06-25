Any policy changes aimed at deterring the spread of coronavirus will take at least “weeks” to make a difference, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Thursday.

“I think it’s going to be difficult now to get this under control,” the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner said in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “Whatever these states do right now is really going to help them in about two weeks, maybe a little bit longer than that. Whatever policy decisions they made a week or two ago, that’s what we’re seeing flow through right now.”

Gottlieb highlighted Texas, California, and Florida as states where the virus was surging, but also including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, and North Carolina, adding, “This isn’t just confined to a handful of states anymore.”

Seven-day moving averages have shown positivity rates rising across the nation. Data compiled by John Hopkins university showed the rate at 11.3 percent in Texas, and a whopping 14.4 percent in Florida, as of June 24.

Gottlieb suggested states take a targeted approach if officials want to refrain from fully shutting down. “They’re not going to shut down their economies. It’s very clear. They’re going to weather this, but they need to look at some selected shut downs of congregate settings like, perhaps, bars,” Gottlieb said.

Watch above via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]