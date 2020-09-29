Ex-Pence Aide Olivia Troye Sounds Alarm on CNN: ‘A Lot of People in the White House Don’t Believe This Virus is Real’

A report out Monday night stated that the White House pressured the CDC to manipulated coronavirus data in order to have schools reopened. On Tuesday morning, a key source for that report broke down how it happened, and sounded a broader alarm about the administration’s overall handling of Covid-19.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day, Olivia Troye — a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence — confirmed that she saw the White House play with the numbers to paint a rosier picture on Covid-19.

“What I saw firsthand was a lot of the manipulation of the data,” Troye told CNN’s John Berman. “Trying to figure out how to tell a story that was less grim than the reality really was.”

Specifically, Troye accused White House staffers to coax the numbers in an effort to claim children are far less impacted by the coronavirus than they actually are.

“It was people within the White House specifically tasking more junior level staff to try to find alternate data — data that fit the narrative that they wanted,” Troye said “Which was: It only affects people above the age of 75, and it doesn’t affect younger schoolchildren. It was all part of the narrative of we need to open up the schools and we need to open them up now.”

Berman questioned whether it was a case of the White House blindly ignoring the dangers of Covid-19, or not even recognizing their existence.

“Was it that they didn’t believe, you think, that there were risks to reopening schools or that these risks existed?” Berman asked. “Did they not believe in the risk, or was it they were trying to give misinformation about the risk?”

“I think it’s a combination of both, to be honest,” Troye replied. “I think there are still people walking around the White House today who don’t actually believe this virus is real. A lot of them disregard it. Even though, as you’ve seen, we’ve got over 7 million cases, and we’ve lost a lot of lives here, and we’re still watching this globally happen across the world. Everyone’s trying to figure out how we get past this. So I think it was a combination of both.”

Troye proceeded to put the onus squarely on President Donald Trump.

“Another part of it was trying to fit the data, and the guidelines and everything to the president’s narrative of, ‘Don’t mind this. Everything’s fine. We’re over it. We’ve done great. Time to open back up,'” Troye said. She added, “It’s all part of the greater messaging narrative of what the president is trying to say. It’s not true.”

Watch above, via CNN.

