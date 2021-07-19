‘Facebook Isn’t Killing People’: Biden Walks Back Comments on Social Media Behemoth

President Joe Biden is walking back comments he made last week in which he argued Facebook and other platforms allowing the spread of misinformation are “killing people.”

Biden clarified his remarks during a brief Q&A with reporters on Monday at the White House — stating that he was merely referring to a report put out by an NGO, the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which found that 12 people are primarily responsible for spreading Covid-19 misinformation.

“Facebook isn’t killing people,” Biden said. “These 12 people are out there giving misinformation. Anyone listening is getting hurt by it. It’s killing people. It’s bad information. My hope is that Facebook — instead of taking it personally somehow I’m saying Facebook is killing people — that they would do something about the misinformation. There’s outrageous misinformation about the vaccine. That’s what I meant.”

Last Friday, Biden was asked, “On Covid misinformation, what’s your message to platforms like Facebook?”

“They’re killing people,” Biden replied.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins followed up by asking the president whether he would hold Facebook accountable if it continued to allow misinformation to spread.

“I’m not trying to hold people accountable,” Biden said. “I’m trying to make people look at themselves,’ look in the mirror. Think about that misinformation going to your son, your daughter, your relative, someone you love.”

Watch above, via CNN.

