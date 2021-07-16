‘They’re Killing People!’ Biden Tees off on Facebook, Other Platforms for Spreading Covid Misinformation

President Joe Biden teed off a bit on Friday when asked about covid-19 misinformation spreading on social media, after the subject came up during the White House press briefing earlier.

As of this posting, 55.9 percent of the United States has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.4 percent is completely vaccinated, according to the CDC. Covid cases are going up across the country due to the spread of the Delta variant.

NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked the president Friday, “On Covid misinformation, what’s your message to platforms like Facebook?”

“They’re killing people,” Biden responded.

Reporter: “On Covid misinformation, what’s your message to platforms like Facebook?” Biden: “They’re killing people” pic.twitter.com/SsSksFzytZ — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 16, 2021

“The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people,” he continued.

