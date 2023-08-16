Fani Willis Announces Proposed Date For Trump’s Trial In Georgia Election Fraud Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has proposed a March 4th trial date for former President Donald Trump along with 18 co-defendants in Georgia over an alleged plot to overturn the 2020 election results.

Willis claims that the proposed date would not interfere with Trump’s other legal matters. The Republican frontrunner has been indicted in three other criminal cases, including by special counsel Jack Smith over his actions in the months of the presidential election.

Moreover, the prosecutor asked that the arraignments of the defendants occur during the week of September 5th. The former president will likely have a mugshot taken during the arraignment process, according to local law enforcement officials.

“In light of Defendant Donald John Trump’s other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns, the State of Georgia proposes certain deadlines that do not conflict with these other courts’ already-scheduled hearings and trial dates,” Willis said in her court filing, according Axios.

However, the exact start date of the court case will ultimately be decided by the judge. Trump already has a trial date set in March for his New York hush money case with Stormy Daniel. His case over the handling of classified documents in Florida is set for May 20th, 2024.

His federal case regarding his actions after losing reelection in D.C. does not have a start date yet, although Smith has asked the court to being proceedings by January 2th, 2024.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com