Dr. Anthony Fauci assured Americans in comments Tuesday that they should be listening to recommendations of experts like himself on the coronavirus pandemic.

"I believe, for the most part, you can trust respected medical authorities," Dr. Anthony Fauci says. "I believe I'm one of them, so I think you can trust me." His comments come as the White House has sought to undermine Fauci and criticized the CDC. https://t.co/adfdjBUlEt pic.twitter.com/WkNIBrXLwf — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 14, 2020

During an online Georgetown discussion Tuesday, Mo Elleithee raised the issue of trust and who the American people can put their trust in.

“That’s a good question, and it’s difficult to give you a definitive answer except that for the most part, I believe, for the most part, you can trust respected medical authorities,” Fauci said. “I believe I’m one of them, so I think you can trust me, but I would stick with respected medical authorities who have a track record of telling the truth, who have a track record of giving information and policy and recommendations based on scientific evidence and good data.”

“So if I were to give advice to you and your family and your friends and your family, I would say that’s the safest bet to do, to listen to the recommendations from that category of people,” he added.

He said he understands how the public can get confused when they hear “mixed messages.”

In the past few days, the White House sent out a statement going after Fauci’s credibility. The president himself retweeted Chuck Woolery saying, “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most that we are told to trust.”

