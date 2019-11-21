FBI Agent Under Investigation for Falsifying Carter Page FISA Application: CNN

CNN is reporting that an FBI official is under criminal investigation for allegedly falsifying a document pertaining to the surveillance of former Donald Trump campaign official Carter Page in 2016.

According to a story from the network’s Evan Perez and Katelyn Polantz, this finding will appear in a report released next month by Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Perez and Polantz write that this revelation is “likely to fuel accusations from President Donald Trump and his allies that the FBI committed wrongdoing in its investigation of connections between Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign.”

“This is exactly what people close to the president have been saying, that the FBI committed wrongdoing in starting this investigation,” Perez said, appearing on CNN’s The Situation Room Thursday to share his reporting. “The question now obviously is, what are the details are going to be part of the Horowitz report released that’s going to be released on December 9th, and how much political hay the president’s allies are going make about this.”

Sources told CNN that the changes made to the document in question were “significant enough to have shifted the document’s meaning.” The report does not, however, make clear whether the FISA warrant would have been approved without this document.

