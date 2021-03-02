FBI Director Christopher Wray told senators on Tuesday that he viewed January’s unrest in Washington, D.C. as “domestic terrorism.”

“I was appalled, like you, at the violence and destruction that we saw that day,” Wray said during an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I was appalled that you, our country’s elected leaders, were victimized right here in these very halls. That attack, that siege, was criminal behavior, plain and simple. And it behavior that we at the FBI, view as domestic terrorism. It is got no place in our democracy, and tolerating it would make a mockery of our nation’s rule of law.”

Wray, a holdover from former President Donald Trump’s administration, has led the FBI since 2017. However, he fell out of favor with Trump toward the end of his term in office for refusing to publicly agree with the former president’s claims of voter fraud.

