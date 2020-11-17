Fired DHS Official Chris Krebs Retweets Mark Hamill Blasting Trump: ‘Terminated for Refusing to Lie’

Chris Krebs, the DHS cybersecurity official fired by President Donald Trump for debunking election conspiracies he pushed, has not said much since the firing, but he made clear tonight what he thinks about the situation.

Krebs initially tweeted, “Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020”

There’s been a lot of outrage over his firing. A couple of Republican senators have spoken up in Krebs’ defense.

Krebs subsequently retweeted a post from none other than Mark Hamill tearing into “Liar in Chief” Trump over the firing.

“Translation: The recent statement by Chris Krebs was highly accurate, in that there were no improprieties or fraud, confirmed by all credible 2020 Election officials sworn under oath to be truthful. Therefore, he has been terminated for refusing to lie for me, your #LiarInChief,” Hamill tweeted.

