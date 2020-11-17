Powered by strong afternoon ratings, CNN trounced its competition in total day audience on Monday in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, with its 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. programming even outranking one of Fox News’ primetime shows.

According to Nielsen Media Research, CNN claimed victory on Monday in the 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. ratings with 452,000 viewers in the demo. That easily surpassed Fox News’ 339,000 and MSNBC’s 280,000 25 – 54 viewers. The network’s total day win was powered by CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin that drew 609,000 viewers in the demo for live speeches by both Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden in the 3:00 p.m hour. But CNN enjoyed an audience surge as its won its timeslots throughout the afternoon, with the two hours before Brooke Baldwin’s show pulling in 572,000 and 585,000 A25 – 54 viewers, respectively. And her successor, The Lead with Jake Tapper, saw very little fall-off as it won the 4:00 p.m. hour with 598,000 viewers in the demo.

All four of those daytime hours of programming, notably, beat one of Fox News’ flagship primetime shows, The Ingraham Angle, which came in with 532,000 viewers in the demo on Monday. But thanks to Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity regaining the top two spots in cable news, with 795,000 and 658,000 A25 – 54 viewers, respectively, Fox News captured the daily crown in primetime. It averaged 662,000 viewers in the demo from 8:00 – 11:00 p.m., while CNN came in second with 554,000 and MSNBC third with 455,000 viewers.

In overall viewers, however, Fox News cruised in primetime and eked out a narrow victory in total day. From 8:00 – 11:00 p.m., Fox averaged 3.57 million total viewers, besting MSNBC’s 2.61 million and CNN’s 2.05 million mark. The competition was cutthroat across the full-day audience, though, as Fox News’ 1.81 million total viewers was just hair above MSNBC’s 1.80 million with CNN not far behind at 1.68 million.

