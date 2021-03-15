Former Andrew Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett met with investigators Monday to detail her allegations of harassment against the governor.

Bennett is one of several former aides to Cuomo who has spoken out in recent weeks, and there is an investigation underway by the office of New York attorney general Letitia James.

A number of top New York Democrats have called on Cuomo to resign, but the governor has said he will not step down. Cuomo is facing criticism over the allegations of harassment and scandal over nursing home deaths.

Bennett’s attorney, Debra Katz, said in a statement she met with investigators “via Zoom for more than four hours.”

“She detailed her allegations of sexual harassment and provided the investigators with more than 120 pages of contemporaneous records, as well as other examples of documentary evidence, to corroborate her accusations against Gov. Cuomo and his senior staff,’ it reads.

Katz says Bennett detailed how she was in a “sexually hostile work environment” and how Cuomo made a “deliberate effort to create rivalries and tension among female staffers on whom he bestowed attention.”

“One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor’s preoccupation with his hand size and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff.”

After Bennett went public with her account, Cuomo said in response, “I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate. The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported.”

