Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner to the family of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, will be President Donald Trump’s special guest at the final presidential debate set to take place in Nashville.

The news was first announced on Twitter by Fox News’ John Roberts.

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski to be @realDonaldTrump special guest at tonight’s debate — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

Bobulinski, who worked with Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, and son, Hunter Biden, was the main recipient on a May 13, 2017 email that proposed an equity split in a Chinese company of “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” He claimed in a Thursday statement that “H” stood for Hunter Biden and that “the Big Guy” was his father, Joe Biden.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski wrote. “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Describing himself, Bobulinski said in his statement that he was the “grandson of a 37 year Army Intelligence officer, the son of a 20+ year career Naval Officer and the brother of a 28 year career Naval Flight Office.” He said he also served in the Navy for four years, ending his service as a lieutenant.

The final debate between Trump and Biden is set to take place in Nashville on Thursday evening from 9:00 to 10:30 Eastern.

