Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by 30 points among young voters, but he may have a problem sparking enough enthusiasm to get them out to vote, former NBC Cable President Tom Rogers said Wednesday.

“Biden has a young voter problem. They don’t vote as much as they’re expected to,” Rogers pointed out in an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “He hasn’t really inspired them at all. 61 percent according to a USA Today poll, said they’re not excited about voting for Biden.”

Rogers said Biden needed young people not only to vote but to start engaging in activism on his behalf among their friends and family members, adding that Biden “needs” to engage Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to make that happen.

“He needs the college activism we saw in the late ’60s, obviously, of a peaceful nature,” Rogers said. “We saw self-interest back then play out because college kids were worried about being drafted. Sanders figured out how to tap college self-interest very well in these last couple of election cycles. He knows how to talk to them about free tuition, about student loans and health care, and a stable financial future for them.

“College kids are active on social media. He needs to organize them on Biden’s behalf to be pushing out all kinds of social media. Not just to their college peers but to their entire social media networks. Their aunts, their uncles, their cousins, their grandparents, their co-workers,” Rogers added.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday indicated the 53 percent of registered voters plan on voting for Biden, compared with 43 percent who support Trump. But that survey also indicated a wide enthusiasm gap, which could significantly affect who is likely to show up the polls in November: 69 percent of Trump’s supporters said they were enthusiastic about doing so, compared with 34 percent of Biden’s supporters.

Watch above via MSNBC.

