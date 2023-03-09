Former Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis Admits to Making Bogus Claims About the 2020 Election

Jenna Ellis, who served as an attorney for Donald Trump in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, admitted in a disciplinary hearing she misrepresented evidence on at least 10 occasions.

Ellis was part of Trump’s half-baked attempts to overturn the election, which he lost to Joe Biden. Trump and his attorneys Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell, baselessly claimed Trump was the victim of widespread voter fraud.

In a six-page ruling handed down on Wednesday, Colorado Presiding Disciplinary Judge Bryon Large listed 10 occasions where Ellis agreed she made misrepresentations on various television networks and on Twitter between Nov. 13, 2020 and Dec. 22, 2020:

On November 13, 2020, Respondent claimed that “Hillary Clinton still has not conceded the 2016 election.” On November 20, 2020, Respondent appeared on Mornings with Maria on Fox Business and stated: “We have affidavits from witnesses, we have voter intimidation, we have the ballots that were manipulated, we have all kinds of statistics that show that this was a coordinated effort in all of these states to transfer votes either from Trump to Biden, to manipulate the ballots, to count them in secret . . .” On November 20, 2020, Respondent appeared on Spicer & Co. and stated, “with all those states [Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia] combined we know that the election was stolen from President Trump and we can prove that.” On November 21, 2020, Respondent stated on Twitter under her handle @JennaEllisEsq., “ . . . SECOND, we will present testimonial and other evidence IN COURT to show how this election was STOLEN!” On November 23, 2020, Respondent appeared on The Ari Melber Show on MSNBC and stated, “The election was stolen and Trump won by a landslide.” On November 30, 2020, Respondent appeared on Mornings with Maria on Fox Business and stated, “President Trump is right that there was widespread fraud in this election, we have at least six states that were corrupted, if not more, through their voting systems. . . We know that President Trump won in a landslide.” She also stated, “The outcome of this election is actually fraudulent it’s wrong, and we understand than when we subtract all the illegal ballots, you can see that President Trump actually won in a landslide.” On December 3, 2020, Respondent appeared on Mornings with Maria on Fox Business and stated, “The outcome of this election is actually fraudulent it’s wrong, and we understand than when we subtract all the illegal ballots, you can see that President Trump actually won in a landslide.” On December 5, 2020, Respondent appeared on Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News and stated, “We have over 500,000 votes [in Arizona] that were cast illegally . . .” On December 15, 2020, Respondent appeared on Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax and stated, “The proper and true victor, which is Donald Trump . . .” On December 22, 2020, Respondent stated on Twitter, through her handle @JennaEllisEsq, “I spent an hour with @DanCaplis for an in-depth discussion about President @realDonaldTrump’s fight for election integrity, the overwhelming evidence proving this was stolen, and why fact-finding and truth—not politics—matters!”

“The parties agree that two aggravators apply — Respondent had a selfish motive and she engaged in a pattern of misconduct — while one factor, her lack of prior discipline, mitigates her misconduct,” wrote Large, who censured Ellis for her misrepresentations.

The Colorado Supreme Court’s Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel issued a statement saying Ellis violated a rule for professional conduct among attorneys in the state.

“The public censure in this matter reinforces that even if engaged in political speech, there is a line attorneys cannot cross, particularly when they are speaking in a representative capacity,” the office said.

