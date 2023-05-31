Fox Hosts CLOBBER Biden For Not Debating — Fail To Mention Trump Planning to Avoid Debates Too

Fox News co-hosts ripped President Joe Biden for not doing primary election debates, but failed to mention that ex-President Donald Trump says he’ll skip some debates in 2024 — and may not even debate Biden.

On Wednesday afternoon’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered, Harris Faulkner, Kayleigh McEnany, Emily Compagno, Leslie Marshall, and Chris Valletta co-hosted the show, which included a segment in which Hollywood actor James Van Der Beek’s plea for primary debates was the focal point.

The segment was mostly devoted to denigrating President Biden’s abilities and his age, but also included a pretty important caveat from McEnany that they all just waved off:

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: You know, Leslie, I will give you historical precedent here, because it is true that this happens in both parties when you have an incumbent president. There is precedent for this, and a long list of it.

In fact, no incumbent president in modern times has ever held debates with rivals in their own party, including Trump in 2020.

Even Marshall, a Democratic strategist who defended Biden, failed to mention another important couple of points as she predicted Biden would beat Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in debates and win in 2024:

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I mean, this man, I just don’t think he has the ability. LESLIE MARSHALL: Well, that’s what they said last time, because this is all very deja vu to me. KAYLEIGH MCENANY: He’s. One of the debates, he was out of… LESLIE MARSHALL: He’s president of the United States. And I think one of the reasons for that is by the time the debates come up, you know, before the general election, most people have made up their mind. It doesn’t move the needle all that much, especially in our country, it’s very divided. And we’re a two party system, mostly because of the Electoral College. So you have most likely it will be either Donald Trump or Ronda Sanders on that stage with Joe Biden. And at the end of the day, I’m going to put it out there. I think he’s going to win again. And despite the lower approval ratings, because I don’t put, since 2016, I don’t put stock in any polls, polls that say they want him to debate the polls say they don’t want him to run. The rebels say they don’t want Trump to run. Should Joe Biden Donald Trump not run because the polls say that? No.

But Trump has already threatened to skip at least two of the GOP primary debates, and the Republican National Committee has literally and unanimously adopted a resolution banning their candidates from participating in debates run by The Commission on Presidential Debates — which would mean refusing to debate President Biden in the forum that has handled general election debates since 1988.

