‘Obviously, He’s Afraid’: Chris Christie Taunts Trump Over Skipping GOP Debates

Chris Christie is not just the former governor of New Jersey; he is also a former adviser and political ally to former President Donald Trump. And he is also a possible candidate for the Republican nomination in a bid for the presidency in 2024.

As such, he has blasted Trump’s threat to skip Republican primary debates, as he announced last week on Truth Social, later confirmed by the New York Times reporting.

Christie was asked about this recently by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who said that Trump “does have one good point” in that the former president currently enjoys a 30-40 point lead, adding, “why would someone this far in the debate?”

“Because this is about letting the American people decide who’s best prepared to be president,” Christie replied. “This is not running for student body president. And if he really cares about the country, and I have deep questions about that.”

“I’m sorry to see that Donald Trump feels like if he gets on the stage, he’s at risk of losing his lead,” he continued. “If, in fact, his ideas are so great, if his leadership is so outstanding, then his lead will only increase if he gets on the stage, not decrease. But obviously, he’s afraid.”

Read the transcript of the exchange below via Hugh Hewitt:

