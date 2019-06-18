Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer went off on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tuesday for saying that the U.S. is running concentration camps at the southern border.

AOC took to Instagram live stream Monday to share her thoughts: “The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border. And that is exactly what they are. The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing.”

“She used the extermination of six million people,” said Hemmer.

“Has she ever been to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem? Or Auschwitz Berkinau in Southern Poland? Or Dachau in Germany? ‘Never again’ is the phrase that Jews all over the world use to make sure that the extermination between 1939 and 1945 never happens again,” Hemmer said, “and she’s using concentration camps to describe what’s happening on the Southern border. How in the world is that acceptable? Does she not owe every Jew on this planet an apology?”

“It is definitely a slap in the face to a lot of these individuals that have family members that actually went through concentration camps,” said Art Del Cueto, Vice President of the National Border Council.

“I don’t know if she’s been to the border yet, I don’t believe I’ve seen a report to suggest that,” Hemmer said.

“It’s disgusting to compare concentration camps to what the men and women are doing here to protect our country,” said Del Cueto. “In my eyes, honestly, you lose credibility.”

Del Cueto said he had just been to one of the detention facilities, the kids were outside their cell, on the floor playing puzzles, watching movies, an eating cookies. “She needs to come down here, I’ll offer myself to show her the area,” said Del Cueto.

Watch above via Fox News.

