Fox News contributor and the political editor of Townhall.com, Guy Benson, retweeted on Friday graphs showing the massive disparity for hospitalization and death from Covid-19 between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Benson, who also hosts The Guy Benson Show on Fox News Radio, captioned the graphs, saying, “The vaccines massively reduce COVID hospitalizations and deaths.”

The graphs were originally shared by Bloomberg Senate reporter Steven Dennis who wrote:

STUNNING charts showing unnecessary hospitalizations, death, heartache: The yawning gap between vaccinated New Yorkers and unvaccinated during the Omicron wave. The purple line is unvaccinated. Orange is vaxxed. They are not close.

Dennis shared a link to where the data had come from, NYC.gov, which had just updated its Covid-19 numbers on Friday.

As Dennis pointed out the latest data from New York City showed both a “stunning” gap between vaccinated and unvaccinated New Yorkers being admitted to hospitals, but it also showed that even as Omicron cases decline unvaccinated hospitalizations remain around 200 per 100,000 people. Meanwhile, vaccinated people being admitted to the hospital is less than 10 in 100,000.

The vaccines massively reduce COVID hospitalizations and deaths https://t.co/Qfgn5XIleC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 11, 2022

