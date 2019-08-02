Fox News weekend host Steve Hilton sparred with Fox senior political analyst Brit Hume for objecting to Hilton’s use of a report on Joe Biden’s family to attack the former vice president.

Hilton, who hosts The Next Revolution on Fox , shared a link to a Politico report on members of Joe Biden’s family trying to use the Biden name to financially benefit.

Hilton pointed to the article as proof that Biden is “totally corrupt.”

Joe Biden is totally corrupt – he IS the Swamp

– he is compromised by China

– he should be under investigation much more to come @NextRevFNC soon #PeopleVsJoeBiden #JoeChinahttps://t.co/H2YfzqOE5E — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 2, 2019

The article states early on that “There’s no evidence that Joe Biden used his power inappropriately or took action to benefit his relatives with respect to these ventures,” something Hume pointed out in his response to Hilton.

Really? This is from the article cited in your tweet: “There’s no evidence that Joe Biden used his power inappropriately or took action to benefit his relatives with respect to these ventures.” https://t.co/BjBVB6iBZO — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 2, 2019

Hilton then attacked Hume, saying “you have been in the Swamp too long if you think he is not corrupt!!!”

???

there is plenty more evidence of his corruption than this article, as we have shown repeatedly MBNA, China, etc etc you have been in the Swamp too long if you think he is not corrupt!!! https://t.co/wCwx1zKxhM — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 2, 2019

Hume did not relent, asking Hilton to provide a specific item that linked Biden to the report on his family.

If there’s plenty more evidence, why did you not cite some of that instead of an article that said there was no such evidence? https://t.co/djGRccm31s — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 2, 2019

Hilton then appeared to back off by indicating he was highlighting segments done on Biden for The Next Revolution.

er…because the entire point was to highlight our own past and future coverage! — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 2, 2019

Hume didn’t relent, telling Hilton that “saying the whole thing was just a promo for your show doesn’t exactly help your case.”

Sorry to be old-fashioned but I think if you’re going to accuse someone of corruption, you should back it up better than with an article that finds he did nothing improper. Saying the whole thing was just a promo for your show doesn’t exactly help your case. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 2, 2019

