Fox News received leaked audio of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas telling Border Patrol agents that the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is “unsustainable.”

“A couple of days ago I was down in Mexico, and I said look, you know, if, if our borders are the first line of defense, we’re going to lose and this is unsustainable,” he said on Thursday, according to audio a Border Patrol source leaked to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin. “We can’t continue like this, our people in the field can’t continue and our system isn’t built for it.”

“Mayorkas told the agents that the current border situation ‘cannot continue.’ He said the federal government’s system was not designed to handle such an influx of migrants as the U.S. has seen in recent months and he was ‘very well’ aware that the sector recently came close to ‘breaking,’” reported Fox News.

Mayorkas said, “It’s our responsibility to make sure that that never happens again.”

During his visit to Rio Grande Valley, which is the locus of the border crisis, Mayorkas said at a news conference, “We have seen surges in migration before. We’ve seen them in the past. And migration surges are not new.”

He also said, “Migrants encountered at our border are expelled or are placed in immigration enforcement proceedings.”

Mayorkas’s remarks come as Customs and Border Protection handled 212,672 southwest land border encounters in July, a 13 percent increase from the previous month.

